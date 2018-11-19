Steelers' James Washington: Has quiet afternoon
Washington caught one of three targets for 11 yards during their 20-16 win against Jacksonville.
The catch was just his third in his last five games and despite playing from behind Washington did not see a single target after halftime. He seems to be an afterthought in the offense with just eight receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown heading in to Pittsburgh's Week 11 contest against Denver.
