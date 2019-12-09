Steelers' James Washington: Held in check in win
Washington caught all four of his targets for 33 yards in Pittsburgh's 23-17 win over Arizona on Sunday.
Since Smith-Schuster (knee) was forced to leave the game in Week 11 Washington had his best two games this season catching seven passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Fantasy owners that inserted him into playoff lineups had to be disappointed by his lowest yardage total since Week 8. For those owners that managed to advance consider that Washington faces a solid Buffalo pass defense in Week 15.
