Washington had three receptions for 22 yards in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Broncos.
The third year wideout was targeted five times compared to three in Week 1, but he is still behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson on Pittsburgh's wide receiver depth chart. Even with a potentially high-scoring game against Houston in Week 2 it is difficult to insert him in your fantasy lineups.
