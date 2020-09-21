Washington had three receptions for 22 yards in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Broncos.

The third year wideout was targeted five times compared to three in Week 1, but he is still behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson on Pittsburgh's wide receiver depth chart. Even with a potentially high-scoring game against Houston in Week 2 it is difficult to insert him in your fantasy lineups.

