Steelers' James Washington: Held to one catch in Week 8
Washington had one reception for 21 yards in Monday's 27-14 win over the Dolphins.
This was a game to forget for Washington who was targeted six times and now has just 10 catches on 27 targets for 161 yards and no touchdowns this season. At this point there is little reason to roster him except in deep fantasy leagues heading into Pittsburgh's Week 9 clash with Indianapolis.
