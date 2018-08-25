Washington won't return to Saturday's preseason game against the Titans due to an abdominal injury.

It's unclear exactly how Washington got nicked up, but the Steelers won't take any chances with their impressive second-round pick. After posting seven receptions for 158 yards and two touchdowns in the first two exhibitions, the rookie was blanked on two targets Saturday. Coach Mike Tomlin likely will touch on Washington's health after the contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories