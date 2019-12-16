Steelers' James Washington: Leads team in receiving
Washington had five catches (11 targets) for 83 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to Buffalo.
Washington stepped up as the Steelers' top wideout again with Juju Smith-Schuster (knee) sidelined for another week. With the latter's status still up in the air for the final two weeks of the regular season, Washington and his 77.3 yard average over the past six weeks will continue to be a deep-league option and potential flex play in softer matchups. Next week's opponent, the New York Jets, may be one of those softer matchups with a middle-of-the-pack pass defense this season (239.9 passing yards allowed per game).
