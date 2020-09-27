Washington caught five of seven targets for 36 yards during Sunday's 28-21 win over the Texans.

Washington led the team in targets and receptions while finishing seven yards behind Juju Smith-Schuster for the lead in receiving yardage. He assumed a larger role in the offense after Diontae Johnson (concussion) left the game, and although he couldn't generate much yardage with his looks, he showed a nice rapport with Ben Roethlisberger. Washington could be in a spot to produce next Sunday against the Titans if Johnson is forced to sit out.