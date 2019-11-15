Steelers' James Washington: Leads team with 49 yards
Washington caught three of five targets for 49 yards in Pittsburgh's 21 - 7 loss to Cleveland Thursday night.
Coming off his best performance in Week 10 (6-90-1) Washington took a step backwards despite leading the team in yards from scrimmage. This was especially disappointing given the opportunity presented to Washington when JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Diontae Johnson (concussion) were forced out of action and unable to return. Washington is averaging 41 yards on less than three receptions per game this season and failed to catch his only target in a Week 4 matchup against Cincinnati.
