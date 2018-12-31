Steelers' James Washington: Leads team with 64 receiving yards
Washington caught all three of his targets for 64 yards during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.
The rookie benefited from Antonio Brown (knee) being inactive, falling one-yard shy of matching his single-game high from Week 15. Washington finishes the 2018 season with 16 catches (on 38 targets) for 217 yards and one touchdown in 14 games. He has three years remaining on his current contract but is one of several receivers -- Ryan Switzer, Eli Rogers and Justin Hunter are also in that group -- fighting for targets behind Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Switzer has two years left while the other two are both free agents heading in to next season.
More News
-
Steelers' James Washington: Added work on tap Sunday•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Awful rookie season continues•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Could get start in New Orleans•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Paces team in receiving yards•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Trick play almost works•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Will play Week 14•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...