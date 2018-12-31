Washington caught all three of his targets for 64 yards during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.

The rookie benefited from Antonio Brown (knee) being inactive, falling one-yard shy of matching his single-game high from Week 15. Washington finishes the 2018 season with 16 catches (on 38 targets) for 217 yards and one touchdown in 14 games. He has three years remaining on his current contract but is one of several receivers -- Ryan Switzer, Eli Rogers and Justin Hunter are also in that group -- fighting for targets behind Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Switzer has two years left while the other two are both free agents heading in to next season.