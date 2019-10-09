Washington (shoulder) is expected to miss a few weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coach Mike Tomlin had a more optimistic outlook about the receiver's health Tuesday, saying he viewed Washington as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers. However, with Washington reportedly facing a multi-game absence, the Steelers may need to choose between Johnny Holton, Ryan Switzer and Donte Moncrief for a regular spot in three-wide sets alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson. It'll be a major surprise if Washington practices Wednesday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories