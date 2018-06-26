Steelers' James Washington: Likely ticketed for No. 3 job

Washington is expected to be the Steelers' No. 3 wide receiver, Ray Fittipaldo of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Selected 60th overall, Washington has the combine profile of a possession receiver -- 4.54 40-yard dash at 5-foot-11, 213 pounds -- and the college production of a deep threat (19.8 yards per catch, 39 TDs). He'll likely fall somewhere in between as a pro, though his initial role may emphasize the downfield aspect while he works his way into an offense that already has Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell and JuJu Smith-Schuster dominating targets in the short/intermediate passing game. Smith-Schuster figures to line up outside in two-WR formations and in the slot in three-WR sets, but it's still a good bet that the team's No. 3 receiver -- likely Washington -- will be on the field most of the time. Martavis Bryant handled 65.4 percent of snaps in the 15 games he played last season as the Steelers used 11 personnel (3 WR, 1 TE, 1 RB) on 87 percent of pass attempts and 71 percent of total snaps. New offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner will make some tweaks, but he'd be foolish to stray too far from Todd Haley's foundation.