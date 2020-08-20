Washington was seen practicing in a limited capacity Wednesday, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer Brian Batko.
The past few weeks have been difficult for Washington, who is dealing with an undisclosed injury less than two weeks after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Steelers have a plethora of wide receiver talent on their roster so it is not surprising that the team would proceed cautiously with Washington.
