Washington caught two of four targets for 80 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 23-17 loss to Washington.

Washington broke a tackle following a medium-length reception and stretched it into a 50-yard touchdown toward the end of the second quarter. That play enabled him to finish atop Pittsburgh's receiving corps in yards despite catching only one other pass Monday. Although he had more than 40 receiving yards just once this season prior to Week 13, Washington's efficient outing now has his stock rising some ahead of Sunday's game in Buffalo.