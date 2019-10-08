Coach Mike Tomlin said that he's viewing Washington (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Washington played 33 of the Steelers' 60 offensive snaps (55 percent) in the 26-23 overtime loss to the Ravens in Week 5, finishing with a season-high three receptions for 52 yards before the shoulder injury forced him from the contest. The wideout's status for Week 6 won't be officially established until the Steelers see what he's able to do in practice Wednesday through Friday, but Tomlin's early expectation is that Washington will carry a designation into Sunday. If Washington is sidelined this weekend, Johnny Holton would be the next man up to see increased reps alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson in three-receiver sets.