Steelers' James Washington: Looking shaky for Week 6
Coach Mike Tomlin said that he's viewing Washington (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Washington played 33 of the Steelers' 60 offensive snaps (55 percent) in the 26-23 overtime loss to the Ravens in Week 5, finishing with a season-high three receptions for 52 yards before the shoulder injury forced him from the contest. The wideout's status for Week 6 won't be officially established until the Steelers see what he's able to do in practice Wednesday through Friday, but Tomlin's early expectation is that Washington will carry a designation into Sunday. If Washington is sidelined this weekend, Johnny Holton would be the next man up to see increased reps alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson in three-receiver sets.
More News
-
Steelers' James Washington: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Comes up empty in win•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Two receptions again•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Takes step backwards in loss•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Pedestrian effort in blowout loss•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Scores on long reception•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Stealing Signals: Week 5 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 5.
-
Week 6 QB Preview: Believe in Minshew
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Group think
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including waiver priorities...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 6 Waivers: Injury replacements
With Saquon Barkley and David Johnson potentially out in Week 6, their replacements should...