Washington brought in two of his three targets for 19 yards in Wednesday's 19-14 win over the Ravens.

Washington recorded a contested catch on third down late in Wednesday's contest to help secure the win, but he had a muted role for the Steelers once again. The 2018 second-round pick has failed to top 20 yards in five of the last six contests. Washington also hasn't been targeted more than three times in any game since the team's Week 6 matchup.