Steelers' James Washington: Moves up depth chart
Washington is expected to serve as the Steelers' No. 3 wideout Sunday against the Chiefs with Justin Hunter (coach's decision) inactive for the contest, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
After turning in an impressive preseason, it was somewhat surprising that Washington ranked a distant fourth among the Steelers' wideouts in the Week 1 tie with the Browns with 11 offensive snaps, finishing behind Antonio Brown (83), JuJu Smith-Schuster (63) and Hunter (51). The rookie second-round pick will move up a run on the depth chart, however, after Hunter failed to make an impact with his ample workload in Week 1, as the 27-year-old reeled in only one of five targets for six yards. Brown and Smith-Schuster remain the clear-cut starters and are likely to dominate the Steelers' target share most weeks, but there could still be room in the team's passing attack for Washington make a semi-regular impact, particularly against vulnerable secondaries like the Chiefs'.
More News
-
Steelers' James Washington: No targets versus Cleveland•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Freed of injury concerns•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Expected to practice this week•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Considers abdominal injury 'minor'•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Injuries abdomen Saturday•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Moving up depth chart•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.