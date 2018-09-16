Washington is expected to serve as the Steelers' No. 3 wideout Sunday against the Chiefs with Justin Hunter (coach's decision) inactive for the contest, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

After turning in an impressive preseason, it was somewhat surprising that Washington ranked a distant fourth among the Steelers' wideouts in the Week 1 tie with the Browns with 11 offensive snaps, finishing behind Antonio Brown (83), JuJu Smith-Schuster (63) and Hunter (51). The rookie second-round pick will move up a run on the depth chart, however, after Hunter failed to make an impact with his ample workload in Week 1, as the 27-year-old reeled in only one of five targets for six yards. Brown and Smith-Schuster remain the clear-cut starters and are likely to dominate the Steelers' target share most weeks, but there could still be room in the team's passing attack for Washington make a semi-regular impact, particularly against vulnerable secondaries like the Chiefs'.