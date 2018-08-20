Washington moved up from third string to second string on the Steelers' depth chart for the third week of the preseason, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie second-round pick was never a third-stringer for practical purposes; the Steelers were merely deferring to veterans on their early depth charts. Washington has done everything in his power to win the No. 3 wide receiver job, catching seven of 11 targets for 158 yards and two touchdowns through two preseason games. Given that Justin Hunter and Darrius Heyward-Bey are the competition, Washington has all but locked himself in as a regular presence in three-wide formations. The only potential complication is veteran slot receiver Eli Rogers, who is still on the PUP list after suffering an ACL tear in mid-January. Rogers is a strong candidate to stay on the PUP list for the first six weeks of the regular season.