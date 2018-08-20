Steelers' James Washington: Moving up depth chart
Washington moved up from third string to second string on the Steelers' depth chart for the third week of the preseason, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie second-round pick was never a third-stringer for practical purposes; the Steelers were merely deferring to veterans on their early depth charts. Washington has done everything in his power to win the No. 3 wide receiver job, catching seven of 11 targets for 158 yards and two touchdowns through two preseason games. Given that Justin Hunter and Darrius Heyward-Bey are the competition, Washington has all but locked himself in as a regular presence in three-wide formations. The only potential complication is veteran slot receiver Eli Rogers, who is still on the PUP list after suffering an ACL tear in mid-January. Rogers is a strong candidate to stay on the PUP list for the first six weeks of the regular season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Davis
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Big questions after preseason Week 2
How high should Josh Gordon go? Are we buying the Christian McCaffrey hype? Our experts tackle...
-
When to draft Alvin Kamara?
Alvin Kamara is being taken as the sixth overall pick in Fantasy drafts. Is it too early?
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Rookie RB stock watch
Chris Towers checks in on the much-hyped rookie class after the second round of preseason action...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...