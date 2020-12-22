Washington failed to bring in any of his three targets in Monday's 27-17 loss to the Bengals.

Washington reached the end zone in each of the last two contests, but he was held without a catch Monday for the first time since Week 8. The 2018 second-rounder has seen some increased work while the team's other receivers have struggled with drops, but he was unable to generate any production as the Steelers' passing game sputtered in Week 15.