Washington isn't listed on the initial injury report for Sunday's game in Cleveland, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Washington suffered a minor abdomen injury while trying to catch a pass in the third week of the preseason. He finished the exhibition slate with seven catches for 158 yards and two TDs in three games, seemingly locking down a role as Pittsburgh's No. 3 receiver. The job could come with a couple extra opportunities if the Steelers don't have Le'Veon Bell (holdout), who averaged 7.1 targets per game last season.