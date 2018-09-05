Steelers' James Washington: No longer bothered by ab injury
Washington isn't listed on the initial injury report for Sunday's game in Cleveland, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Washington suffered a minor abdomen injury while trying to catch a pass in the third week of the preseason. He finished the exhibition slate with seven catches for 158 yards and two TDs in three games, seemingly locking down a role as Pittsburgh's No. 3 receiver. The job could come with a couple extra opportunities if the Steelers don't have Le'Veon Bell (holdout), who averaged 7.1 targets per game last season.
More News
-
Steelers' James Washington: Expected to practice this week•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Considers abdominal injury 'minor'•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Injuries abdomen Saturday•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Moving up depth chart•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Explosive performance in preseason loss•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Two catches in preseason opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Wide receiver is a deep position, and you've probably got a number of options to consider in...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: TE/K/DST
Jordan Reed is healthy, which means Jamey Eisenberg is starting him in Week 1. See who else...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Kenyan Drake may be listed as a co-starter, but there's no doubt he should be in your lineup...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers is always undervalued, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks he's one of the top quarterbacks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire: Target SF
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...