Washington failed to haul in either of his two targets in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Browns.

Washington had an inconsistent end to his regular season, as he was held without a catch in two of the three final games of the year. The 24-year-old averaged 9.2 yards per target in 2019, but his production dropped off in 2020, partially due to the emergence of Chase Claypool in the Steelers' passing game. Washington brought in 30 of his 56 targets for 392 yards and a career-high five touchdowns during the regular season. While he should see a minor role during the playoffs this year, he could be more involved during the final year of his contract in 2021 if JuJu Smith-Schuster departs via free agency.