Washington was not targeted in Sunday's 21-21 tie against the Browns.

The rookie wideout -- who was originally listed ahead of Justin Hunter on the depth chart -- was the clear No. 4 receiver on Sunday. Hunter logged 51 offensive snaps to Washington's 11. Both are expected to be overshadowed and outproduced by Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, limiting their fantasy value.

