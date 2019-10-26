Washington (shoulder) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Dolphins.

As a result, the second-year receiver will be active for Monday's prime-time contest against the Dolphins after missing Week 6 with a shoulder injury. Washington has caught a pass in four of the five games in which he was active this season, but he has just two games with 50 or more receiving yards.

