Steelers' James Washington: Not targeted in blowout win
Washington did not receive a single target in Thursday's 52-21 win over Carolina.
The rookie receiver played more offense snaps (46) than JuJu Smith-Schuster (42) but never saw a look from Ben Roethlisberger all game. This was the first time Washington failed to be targeted since Week 1 but it was his fourth game without a reception. With just seven catches for 66 yards and a touchdown this season he just isn't a significant piece of Pittsburgh's offense.
