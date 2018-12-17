Washington brought in three of four targets for 65 yards in the Steelers' 17-10 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

The rookie's receiving yardage total was not only tops on the afternoon for the Steelers, it also served as a career high. Just under half of Washington's production came on a 32-yard grab early in the third quarter down the right sideline, a spectacular catch that Washington made despite tight coverage by the Patriots' Jason McCourty. The solid production Sunday notwithstanding, Washington may have a tough time matching it over the final two weeks of the season, considering that Eli Rogers returned from his stint on the PUP list Sunday and was already the recipient of four targets in his first game.