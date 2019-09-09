Steelers' James Washington: Pedestrian effort in blowout loss
Washington caught two of six targets for 51 yards in Pittsburgh's 33-3 loss to New England on Sunday.
In the position battle between Washington and Donte Moncrief, Washington was the least worst in the season opener. His lone highlight was a 45-yard catch on the drive that led to Pittsburgh's only points of the game, and he'll need to show more consistency against Seattle in Week 2.
