Washington caught two of six targets for 51 yards in Pittsburgh's 33-3 loss to New England on Sunday.

In the position battle between Washington and Donte Moncrief, Washington was the least worst in the season opener. His lone highlight was a 45-yard catch on the drive that led to Pittsburgh's only points of the game, and he'll need to show more consistency against Seattle in Week 2.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories