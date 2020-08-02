The Steelers have placed Washington on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The report notes that the list was "created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person." Washington is expected to compete for targets in 2020 with Pittsburgh's No. 1 wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, second-year man Diontae Johnson and second-round pick Chase Claypool.
More News
-
Steelers' James Washington: Zero receptions in finale•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Comes up short in loss•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Leads team in receiving•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Held in check in win•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Reels in touchdown•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Big role awaits sans Smith-Schuster•