Washington failed to secure his only target in Sunday's 27-24 win over Tennessee.
Washington recorded at least 20 receiving yards in each of the first five games of the season, including a season-high 68 yards in Week 6. However, Diontae Johnson returned to the field against the Titans and was targeted 15 times in the win. While Washington was relatively productive earlier in the year with Johnson on the field, his potential is certainly more limited with the receiving corps fully healthy. He'll face a tough matchup in Week 8 against the Ravens.
More News
-
Steelers' James Washington: Re-emerges in win•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Fades as offensive threat•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Leads team in targets, receptions•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Held to 22 yards•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Scores in opener•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Practices fully•