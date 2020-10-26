Washington failed to secure his only target in Sunday's 27-24 win over Tennessee.

Washington recorded at least 20 receiving yards in each of the first five games of the season, including a season-high 68 yards in Week 6. However, Diontae Johnson returned to the field against the Titans and was targeted 15 times in the win. While Washington was relatively productive earlier in the year with Johnson on the field, his potential is certainly more limited with the receiving corps fully healthy. He'll face a tough matchup in Week 8 against the Ravens.

