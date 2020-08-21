Washington (undisclosed) practiced fully Friday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Now that he's back practicing fully, the team's top downfield threat will continue to compete with second-year player Diontae Johnson and 2020 second-rounder Chase Claypool for targets behind behind Pittsburgh's No. 1 wideout, JuJu Smith-Schuster, .
