Washington shook off a knee injury to put forth a full practice Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

It wasn't known that Washington was dealing with any health concerns coming out of Sunday's 23-16 win over the Ravens until he showed up on the Steelers' estimated practice report Monday as a limited participant due to the knee issue. Washington's ability to practice fully should clear up any worry about his availability for Thursday's showdown with the Panthers. Though the rookie delivered a meager stat line in Week 8 (two receptions for 17 yards on five targets), the fact that Washington played 70 of the Steelers' 81 offensive snaps suggests he's currently locked in as the third man on the depth chart behind starters Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Behind that trio, Ryan Switzer (13 snaps) ranked a distant fourth among Pittsburgh wideouts with a 16 percent snap share.