Steelers' James Washington: Puts in full practice
Washington shook off a knee injury to put forth a full practice Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
It wasn't known that Washington was dealing with any health concerns coming out of Sunday's 23-16 win over the Ravens until he showed up on the Steelers' estimated practice report Monday as a limited participant due to the knee issue. Washington's ability to practice fully should clear up any worry about his availability for Thursday's showdown with the Panthers. Though the rookie delivered a meager stat line in Week 8 (two receptions for 17 yards on five targets), the fact that Washington played 70 of the Steelers' 81 offensive snaps suggests he's currently locked in as the third man on the depth chart behind starters Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Behind that trio, Ryan Switzer (13 snaps) ranked a distant fourth among Pittsburgh wideouts with a 16 percent snap share.
More News
-
Steelers' James Washington: Continues to underwhelm in Week 9 win•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Returns to lineup•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Could have role in game plan Sunday•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Won't suit up Week 8•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Targeted once•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Catchless in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Looking for a bye week replacement? Heath Cummings has you covered with Week 10 streaming...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...