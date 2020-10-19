Washington recorded four receptions on seven targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Week 6 against the Browns.
Washington emerged as the second receiver in the Steelers' offense in the absence of Diontae Johnson (back). His biggest play of the day came on a 28-yard touchdown pass to to put Pittsburgh up 24-0. In Week 5, Washington managed only three receptions for 25 yards, and it appeared as if he was losing his role in the offense due to the emergence of rookie Chase Claypool. However, if Johnson is unable to return to the field for the team's Week 7 contest against Tennessee, Washington should maintain a decent number of targets.
