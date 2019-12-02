Washington caught all four of his targets for 111 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Browns.

Washington made the most of JuJu Smith-Schuster's (knee) absence, nabbing a 30-yard touchdown just before halftime and then coming down with a 44-yard gain on the opening drive of the second half to set up Pittsburgh's only other touchdown on the day. Washington has been red hot despite drawing attention with Smith-Schuster out and mediocre quarterback play. He's topped 90 yards and scored in three of his last four games. He boasts an unreal 19.3 yards-per-catch average and faces off Sunday against an Arizona defense that has been burned deep all season, surrendering 4.9 passing plays of at least 20 yards per game this season, including nine in Week 13 against the Rams.