Steelers' James Washington: Replacing Martavis Bryant
The Steelers selected Washington in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 60th overall.
Washington (5-foot-11, 213 pounds) saw his stock deflate following a disappointing combine where he posted a 4.54-second 40, 7.11-second three-cone, and 34.5-inch vertical, but his production at Oklahoma State implies a standout skill set even if his athletic tools are underwhelming. Washington torched Big 12 defenses to the tune of 226 receptions for 4,472 yards (19.8 YPC) and 39 touchdowns in 51 career games, and he earned good reviews for his Senior Bowl work. That gives reason to suspect Washington is more skilled than he is gifted, but skill still matters, and Washington's polish could allow him to exceed the sum of his parts. For fantasy owners, though, he's probably a long shot to provide mainstream fantasy utility as long as Antonio Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster are both on the field, especially as a rookie.
