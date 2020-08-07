The Steelers activated Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Washington is back on the active roster with plenty of time to spare before the Steelers start padded practices in mid-August. The third-year pro profiles as the top deep threat in an offense with plenty of receiving weapons, hoping to build on a 2019 campaign in which he averaged 3.8 catches for 63.8 yards and 0.33 TDs across nine games in November and December.
More News
-
Steelers' James Washington: Placed on COVID-19 list•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Zero receptions in finale•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Comes up short in loss•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Leads team in receiving•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Held in check in win•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Reels in touchdown•