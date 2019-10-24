Steelers' James Washington: Returns to full practice
Washington (shoulder) practiced fully Thursday.
Washington, who missed Week 6's game against the Chargers, obviously benefited from the Steelers' bye and is now in line to play Monday night against the 0-6 Dolphins. In his looming return to action, Washington figures to serve as the Steelers' No. 3 wide receiver target behind JuJu Smith-Schuster (illness) and Diontae Johnson. With nine catches for 140 yards in five games to date, Washington has been off the fantasy radar in most formats, but he's at least looking a favorable matchup in Week 8.
