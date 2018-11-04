Steelers' James Washington: Returns to lineup
Washington is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
After corralling only five of 14 targets through the first six games of the season while logging double-digit snap counts each time out, Washington was a surprise healthy scratch in the Week 8 win over the Browns. It appears Washington's banishment was only a temporary one that allowed the rookie to hit the reset button, as the wideout indicated that he received more reps during practice this week. He'll suit up Sunday while veteran Justin Hunter heads to the inactive list in a coach's decision, but don't expect Washington to have a major role in the passing attack behind fellow wideouts Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, tight ends Vance McDonald and Jesse James and running back James Conner. All five of those players have consistently drawn more targets than Washington this season.
