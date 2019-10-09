Steelers' James Washington: Ruled out for Week 6
Washington (shoulder) won't suit up against the Chargers on Sunday and is considered week-to-week, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Washington was spotted without his shoulder in a sling Wednesday, according to Chris Adamski of TribLive.com, but the second-year pro's injury is evidently severe enough to have already ruled him out for Week 6. The Steelers will benefit from a bye week after Sunday's tilt against the Chargers, which opens up the possibility that Washington could only miss one game. In any case, Johnny Holton, Ryan Switzer and Donte Moncrief could all see increased opportunities as long as Washington remains sidelined.
