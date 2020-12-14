Washington caught three passes (six targets) for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-15 loss to Buffalo.

Pittsburgh's offense struggled for the majority of this contest, and starter Diontae Johnson suffered another case of the drops, leading to a benching and another opportunity for Washington to get more playing time and his second consecutive game with a touchdown. The 24-year-old entered the contest fourth on the depth chart, but his six targets were right in range with the Steelers' other three key wideouts. Perhaps it is time for fantasy managers in deeper leagues to start noticing Washington if he continues to see his role increase down the stretch at the expense of his underperforming teammates. It will be interesting to see how the targets shake out when the Bengals come to town Monday.