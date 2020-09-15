Washington caught two of three targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 26-16 win over the Giants.

Washington added an exclamation point to Pittsburgh's first half, powering a 13-yard catch across the goal line with seven seconds remaining. Besides that score, he also chipped in with a 21-yard gain on his other grab. While that made for an efficient showing, Washington's volume unsurprisingly trailed top wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, but Diontae Johnson's six grabs on 10 targets comfortably surpassed his share as well. With rookie Chase Claypool making a couple catches to boot, the Steelers appear stocked with solid options, so it'll be interesting to see how Washington's workload shakes out in the weeks to come.