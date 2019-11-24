Washington caught three of seven targets for 98 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bengals.

Washington provided an enormous spark when his team needed it the most, catching a pass from Devlin Hodges and beating a defender before racing for a 79-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He led the team in targets on the day and, although he hauled in less than half his looks, he still finished with his greatest output of the season. Washington is averaging an impressive 76.5 yards per game over his last four and will look to keep it going next Sunday against Cleveland.