Steelers' James Washington: Scores on long reception
Washington caught one of two targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 18-6 preseason win over Tennessee.
Washington has looked good through the first three preseason games but is still building chemistry with Ben Roethlisberger. As a result, he is remains slightly behind Donte Moncrief to start the season but still has fantasy value, which could increase as the season progresses.
More News
-
Steelers' James Washington: Second consecutive strong outing•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Thrives in preseason opener•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Drops weight ahead of second season•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Competing with Moncrief outside•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Leads team with 64 receiving yards•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Added work on tap Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Jacobs wows
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football auction draft values
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Fantasy football prep: Deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Brown busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Duke a breakout star?
In the wake of Lamar Miller's ACL injury, Ben Gretch examines the Texans' options, including...