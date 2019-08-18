Steelers' James Washington: Second consecutive strong outing
Washington brought in four of five targets for 78 yards in the Steelers' 17-7 preseason win over the Chiefs on Saturday.
For the second time in as many exhibitions, Washington led the Steelers in both receptions and receiving yards. The second-year wideout appears primed for a major step forward if his work this summer is any indication, and he could even be gaining on veteran Donte Moncrief for the No. 2 wideout job. Coach Mike Tomlin likely won't make a final decision on final slotting for the wide receiver depth chart until just prior to the regular season, but Washington could certainly continue making a strong case for himself in the next preseason outing against the Titans.
