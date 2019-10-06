Steelers' James Washington: Suffers shoulder injury
Washington was forced out of Sunday's game against the Ravens with a shoulder injury.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Washington caught three of his six targets for 52 yards. In his absence, added targets are available for Diontae Johnson and Johnny Holton.
More News
-
Steelers' James Washington: Comes up empty in win•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Two receptions again•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Takes step backwards in loss•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Pedestrian effort in blowout loss•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Scores on long reception•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Second consecutive strong outing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...