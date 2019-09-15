Washington had two catches for 23 yards in Pittsburgh's 28-26 loss to Seattle on Sunday.

Washington received just three targets -- half of what he saw in Week 1 -- and only one after Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) was out of the game. The Roethlisberger injury, as well as the one sustained by James Conner (knee) could limit Pittsburgh's already struggling offense against an undefeated San Francisco in Week 3. If Big Ben or Armadillo can't suit up fantasy owners may want to avoid using most Steelers, including Washington.