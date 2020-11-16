Washington hauled in both of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 36-10 win over the Bengals.

Washington reached the end zone in the Steelers' Week 9 win, and he was efficient once again during the team's blowout win over the Bengals on Sunday. The 2018 second-rounder was on the field for 28 of the team's 73 offensive snaps Sunday as the Steelers relied heavily on their passing attack in Week 10. Although he's made the most of his targets over the past two weeks, Washington remains entrenched as the team's clear fourth wide receiver on the depth chart.