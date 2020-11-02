Washington, who was on the field for 10 of the Steelers' 53 offensive plays, failed to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Ravens.

Although the Steelers passed the ball 32 times Sunday, Washington wasn't very involved against the stingy Ravens defense. The 24-year-old racked up 68 yards Week 6, but he's failed to record a reception since then while being targeted just twice over the past two games.