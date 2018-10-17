Washington did not catch his lone target during Sunday's 28-21 win over Cincinnati.

The rookie second-round pick has now failed to record a catch in consecutive games. He still seems a little off with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, snagging just 36 percent of his targets this season. That rate doesn't figure to improve much following the bye. Cleveland boasts the league's second-best opponent passer rating.

