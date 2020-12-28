Washington brought in two of his three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Colts.
Washington was held without a catch in the Steelers' Week 15 loss to the Bengals, but he was slightly more productive against Indianapolis. The 24-year-old has been targeted at least three times in each of the past six weeks, but he's averaging just 26.7 yards per game with two touchdowns during that time.
More News
-
Steelers' James Washington: No catches on MNF•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Scores again in prime time•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Long score Monday•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Makes crucial grab against Ravens•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Catches one pass Sunday•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Tallies two receptions in Week 10•