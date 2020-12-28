Washington brought in two of his three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Colts.

Washington was held without a catch in the Steelers' Week 15 loss to the Bengals, but he was slightly more productive against Indianapolis. The 24-year-old has been targeted at least three times in each of the past six weeks, but he's averaging just 26.7 yards per game with two touchdowns during that time.

