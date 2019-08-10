Washington brought in four of five targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 30-28 preseason win over the Buccaneers on Friday.

Washington paced the Steelers in receptions and receiving yardage while seeing extensive playing time. The second-year wideout's touchdown reception came on the third drive, when he snared a perfect back-shoulder throw from Mason Rudolph. Washington also posted 43- and 22-yard catches during the contest, making it a stellar all-around effort on a night when JuJu Smith-Schuster was inactive for precautionary reasons.