Steelers' James Washington: Thrives in preseason opener
Washington brought in four of five targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 30-28 preseason win over the Buccaneers on Friday.
Washington paced the Steelers in receptions and receiving yardage while seeing extensive playing time. The second-year wideout's touchdown reception came on the third drive, when he snared a perfect back-shoulder throw from Mason Rudolph. Washington also posted 43- and 22-yard catches during the contest, making it a stellar all-around effort on a night when JuJu Smith-Schuster was inactive for precautionary reasons.
More News
-
Steelers' James Washington: Drops weight ahead of second season•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Competing with Moncrief outside•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Leads team with 64 receiving yards•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Added work on tap Sunday•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Awful rookie season continues•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Could get start in New Orleans•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
ADP review: Ekeler stands out
Jamey Eisenberg looks at recent risers and fallers in Average Draft Position and tells you...