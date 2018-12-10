Steelers' James Washington: Trick play almost works
Washington caught two of four targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 24-21 loss to Oakland.
With 14 seconds to play Washington had just one catch for six yards. He then caught a five-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger and lateraled to James Washington, who gained an additional 43 yards to set-up a field-goal that would send the game to overtime. However, Chris Boswell lost his footing on the 40-yard attempt as time expired, handing the Steelers a third straight loss. Pittsburgh holds a half game lead over Baltimore for first place in the AFC North heading in to Week 15 against New England.
