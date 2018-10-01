Washington caught two of four targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Ravens.

This was another disappointing showing for Washington despite an offense that relied heavily on the passing game, throwing 47 times compared to just 11 rushes. For now it seems Washington has slipped behind Ryan Switzer on the depth chart and cannot be trusted, even in an attractive Week 5 matchup against the Falcons.

More News
Our Latest Stories