Steelers' James Washington: Two catches in loss
Washington caught two of four targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Ravens.
This was another disappointing showing for Washington despite an offense that relied heavily on the passing game, throwing 47 times compared to just 11 rushes. For now it seems Washington has slipped behind Ryan Switzer on the depth chart and cannot be trusted, even in an attractive Week 5 matchup against the Falcons.
More News
-
Steelers' James Washington: Two catches versus Bucs•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Gets limited looks despite ample snaps•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Moves up depth chart•
-
Steelers' James Washington: No targets versus Cleveland•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Freed of injury concerns•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Expected to practice this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...